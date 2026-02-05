Actress Yami Gautam Dhar has completed filming her portions for the highly anticipated sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, as per a report by NDTV. Her cameo appearance in the Dhurandhar franchise’s second instalment was shot over several days and has now been wrapped up as the team moves into post-production ahead of the film’s scheduled March 19, 2026, release.

Yami Gautam Dhar joins Dhurandhar: The Revenge, wraps shoot ahead of sequel release: Report

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, became the highest grossing Hindi film ever. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, brings back the core ensemble while expanding the story world introduced in the original.

According to the report, Yami’s cameo was filmed over four to five days and is expected to carry narrative importance rather than being a purely decorative appearance. Sources cited by the publication and other outlets indicate that her role, though brief, contributes meaningfully to the sequel’s arc.

Yami was last seen in the film Haq, where her performance received positive audience and critical response.

Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun, among others, and is directed by Aditya Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

