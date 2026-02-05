Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI), a leading institution dedicated to celebrating Indian and world cinema since 1997, today unveiled a new logo and brand identity, marking the beginning of a renewed chapter for one of India’s most influential and celebrated film organisations.

MAMI unveils new logo and brand identity; launches year-round MAMI Independent initiative

Rooted in the belief that cinema is an art form that is of the people and for the people, that brings people together and sparks meaningful dialogue, the rebrand reflects MAMI’s evolution into a festival shaped by its community, powered by diverse voices and driven by the belief that stories connect the human race. While remaining deeply anchored in Mumbai, MAMI continues to engage with cinema from across India and the world.

Coinciding with this moment of renewal, MAMI also announced MAMI Independent, a new year-round initiative designed to provide a vital platform for bold, contemporary independent cinema from India and internationally. The programme will present weekly screenings on the big screen, offering sustained visibility to films that often struggle to find space within mainstream exhibition circuits.

MAMI Independent represents a significant step towards building a stronger ecosystem for independent cinema. The initiative will provide filmmakers with a platform to present their work to engaged audiences, while fostering meaningful dialogue between filmmakers, cinephiles, industry professionals and emerging talent. The screenings aim to expand audiences for independent films and create opportunities for discovery, conversation, and potential distribution. The programme will showcase films that break away from the mould, stories that rise from the margins, challenge conventions and invite audiences not just to watch, but to feel, question and reflect. Often created with limited resources but driven by immense passion, these films are frequently overshadowed by the volume of mainstream releases. MAMI Independent seeks to bring them out of the shadows and into the spotlight they deserve.

Beginning 25th February 2026, audiences in Mumbai can attend weekly screenings every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at PVR Lido, Santacruz, featuring a curated selection of independent feature films, documentaries, shorts, and experimental works from India.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Festival Director, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival states “I am excited to launch the new face of MAMI with a new logo and brand identity for the Mumbai Film Festival that reflects our belief that cinema is about people, about ideas and sparking conversations, and that the festival is about the storytellers and the public, that come together as a community to make the Mumbai Film Festival a celebration of film.”

MAMI Independent will commence on 25 February 2026, with details of the screening slate and monthly calendar to be shared through MAMI’s official channels. The initiative reinforces MAMI’s commitment to nurturing cinematic excellence, supporting independent filmmakers, strengthening the connection between storytellers and audiences, and enabling new pathways for films to reach wider audiences.

Together, the new brand identity and the launch of MAMI Independent reaffirm MAMI’s dedication to creative freedom, the discovery of new voices, and the continued positioning of Mumbai as a vital meeting ground for Indian and global cinema.

