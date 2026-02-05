A writ petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release and streaming of the upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat, with the petitioner alleging that the film’s title and promotional material collectively defame the Brahmin community.

Petition filed in Delhi HC to stay Manoj Bajpayee starrer Ghooskhor Pandat over offensive title claim

The plea was filed on February 5, 2026, by Mahender Chaturvedi, who describes himself as an acharya devoted to the study and teaching of Indian scriptures, philosophy and spiritual traditions. Submitted through Advocate Vineet Jindal, the petition seeks a writ of mandamus directing relevant authorities — including the Union of India and Netflix India — to restrain the film’s release and streaming until the legal challenge is resolved.

At the core of the petition is an objection to the film’s title, Ghooskhor Pandat, which the petitioner says links the term “Pandat” (a variant of Pandit, traditionally associated with scholarship, ethical conduct and spiritual guidance) with ghooskhor (a word connoting bribery and corruption). The plea argues that this association harms the dignity, reputation and cultural identity of the Brahmin community and also affects the petitioner’s personal vocation.

According to the plea, the title and promotional material are stereotyping and vilifying an entire religious and social group. It asserts that such portrayal amounts to collective defamation and is communally offensive in a manner that could disrupt public order and social harmony.

The petition contends that the impugned material violates fundamental rights protected under Articles 14 (equality before law), 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) and 25 (freedom of conscience and religion) of the Constitution of India. While acknowledging the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a), the plea notes that this right is subject to reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2) in cases of hate speech, defamation or content that may disturb communal harmony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The petitioner also criticised the absence of an effective regulatory framework for OTT platforms, arguing that gaps in existing oversight enable the promotion of content that could incite communal tensions or harm social cohesion. He has sought interim relief in the form of a stay on the film’s release pending a full hearing of the case.

Netflix India and the makers of Ghooskhor Pandat have not yet publicly responded to the petition or backlash. The film features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role as a police officer nicknamed “Pandat,” and was unveiled by Netflix as part of its 2026 content slate at a recent industry event.

