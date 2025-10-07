Yami Gautam, who has built a career defined by thoughtful choices and consistent performances, continues to prove that she’s among the most dependable and versatile actors in Hindi cinema today. Confirming that she’s currently juggling multiple projects, Yami revealed, “I have five films that I have locked, and one of them is up for release soon — you’ll hear about that very shortly.”

Yami Gautam confirms five-film lineup, to star in Aanand L. Rai’s Nai Naveli

Her strong filmography and commitment to content-driven cinema have made her a favourite among audiences who value meaningful storytelling over formulaic fare. Yami’s upcoming slate looks both diverse and ambitious. Among her confirmed projects is Tamasur, the much-anticipated biopic on Shah Bano, scheduled to release this December. She also has Haq, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, in the pipeline.

Adding to the excitement is the sequel to her hit heist thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga 2. The film is officially in development, with both Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal returning to their roles. While the first film revolved around a mid-air heist, the sequel raises the stakes considerably. According to a source, “The entire plot of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga 2 unfolds on a cruise, where all the madness begins.” Shooting is expected to begin by the end of 2025, promising another edge-of-the-seat entertainer.

And now, the actor is all set to headline Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming horror-comedy Nai Naveli. The project, currently in advanced stages of pre-production, marks a new genre venture for Yami, who continues to surprise audiences with her bold and unpredictable choices.

Also Read: Yami Gautam Dhar expresses gratitude over love being showered on Haq teaser; says, “Thank you”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.