Actress Shweta Tripathi has officially commenced shooting for the highly anticipated Mirzapur: The Movie, stepping once again into the shoes of her beloved character, Gajgamini “Golu” Gupta. Known for her powerful portrayal across the web series, Shweta now brings Golu to the big screen for the first time, marking a new chapter in the franchise’s journey.

Shweta Tripathi begins shooting for Mirzapur: The Movie in Benaras

According to sources, Shweta was visibly elated and emotional as she stepped onto the sets in Benaras, the city that has been integral to Mirzapur’s world. Having lived with the character for several years, Shweta shared that Golu continues to hold a deep and personal place in her heart.

Speaking about the experience, Shweta Tripathi said, “Golu is not just a character for me, she has been a companion, a part of my life for so many years. To see her journey unfold on the big screen is overwhelming and surreal. Benaras is like my second home, it is so special because so many of my milestones are connected to this city. From Masaan to Mirzapur seasons 1 and 2, from Escape Live to Kalkoot, every project here has given me something unforgettable. My trainer Tridev Pandey, who is like a brother to me, is also from Benaras, which makes it even more personal. This beautiful city of worship keeps calling me back, and I keep returning for its people, its food, and the love it has always given me.”

With Mirzapur: The Movie set to carry forward the legacy of the cult-favorite franchise, fans are eager to see how Golu Gupta evolves in this cinematic adaptation.

