FICCI Frames 2025: Devendra Fadnavis tells Akshay Kumar that Nayak puts him in a spot: “People tell me, ‘Nayak jaisa kaam karo’; I told Anil Kapoor, ‘Logon ko lagta hai ki aap Nayak aur hum Nalayak’”!

Superstar Akshay Kumar had an interesting conversation with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on day 1 of FICCI Frames 2025 at a five star hotel in Mumbai. In his trademark style, he set the mood from the moment he set foot on stage. Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis also raised laughs while raising an important point.

Akshay Kumar asked Devendra Fadnavis about his favourite film. The CM said, “There are many films that have had an effect on me. But as far as politics is concerned, I’d like to mention one film. It has influenced me but it also has caused problems for me. And that film is Nayak (2001)!”

He added, “In Nayak, Anil Kapoor ji’s character becomes a Chief Minister for just one day and yet, he manages to finish lot of work. Wherever I go, people tell me, ‘Nayak jaisa kaam karo. Unhone ek din mein kitna kuch kar diya. Unhone kaise ek din mein duniya badal di’.”

Devendra Fadnavis raised laughs as he revealed, “One day, I happened to meet Anil Kapoor ji. I asked him, ‘Aapne kyun banayi Nayak? Logon ko lagta hai ki aap Nayak aur hum Nalayak! Ek din mein itni saari cheezein kaise kar di aapne?’.”

He continued, “So, I feel that Nayak has set a benchmark. But films overall have played a vital role in shaping my feelings and emotions. Sometimes, our emotions get dimmed and cinema activates it. Hence, I feel like a normal human being after watching films.”

