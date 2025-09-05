Amitabh Bachchan, like every year, expressed his devotion to Lord Ganesha by contributing to Mumbai’s most popular Ganpati pandal, Lalbaugcha Raja. The veteran actor, who is a regular visitor to the shrine along with his family, made a generous offering of Rs 11 lakh this year.

Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs 11 lakh to Lalbaugcha Raja

A video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani showed Lalbaugcha Raja secretary Sudhir Salvi holding a cheque worth Rs 11 lakh near the grand idol of Lord Ganesha. The caption accompanying the video read, “Amitabh Bachchan Ji generously donated Rs 11 lakh to Lalbaugcha Raja, received by Secretary Sudhir Salvi ji!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While many acknowledged the gesture as a mark of faith, a section of social media users voiced disapproval. Several netizens argued that the donation could have been directed towards relief efforts for states grappling with severe floods, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu.

One user commented, “Punjab ke liye karte to zyada khushi milti.” Another wrote, “Kya faida idhar karne ka? Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir are suffering the worst time with floods… He should donate there. Yeh sab chairman khaate hai paise.”

A different comment read, “Ye paise waha donate karo jaha sabse zyada zaroorat hai. Itni baadh aayi hai jaha-jaha bhi vaha sabse zyada zaroorat hai. Bhagwan ke paas to sab kuch hai.” Echoing similar sentiments, another user added, “Ameer ameer ho rahe hain, gareeb aur gareeb ho rahe hain.”

Speaking of the professional front, the 82-year-old is currently seen hosting his popular show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan sends heartfelt wishes to Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi trailer; fans go wild

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.