South Korean actors Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon and Im Se Mi have been confirmed to star as leads in the crime-action drama The Worst Evil (literal translation) from Disney+.

According Soompi, The Worst Evil is a new crime-action drama about an investigation launched in Seoul to take down a drug trafficking triangle that runs between Korea, Japan, and China.

Ji Chang Wook will appear as Kang Joon Mo, a police officer who goes undercover for the investigation, while Wi Ha Joon will star as Jung Ki Chul, a rising mob boss.

Im Se Mi will portray the role of Kang Joon Mo’s wife Yoo Eui Jung, who is also a police officer taking part in the investigation. The upcoming series will be helmed by director Han Dong Wook.

The Worst Evil is slated to premiere in the second half of 2023.

