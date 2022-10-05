comscore

The Worst Evil: Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon and Im Se Mi to star in the crime-action Disney+ drama

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean actors Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon and Im Se Mi have been confirmed to star as leads in the crime-action drama The Worst Evil (literal translation) from Disney+.

The Worst Evil Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon and Im Se Mi to star in the crime-action Disney+ drama

The Worst Evil: Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon and Im Se Mi to star in the crime-action Disney+ drama

According Soompi, The Worst Evil is a new crime-action drama about an investigation launched in Seoul to take down a drug trafficking triangle that runs between Korea, Japan, and China.

Ji Chang Wook will appear as Kang Joon Mo, a police officer who goes undercover for the investigation, while Wi Ha Joon will star as Jung Ki Chul, a rising mob boss.

Im Se Mi will portray the role of Kang Joon Mo’s wife Yoo Eui Jung, who is also a police officer taking part in the investigation. The upcoming series will be helmed by director Han Dong Wook.

The Worst Evil is slated to premiere in the second half of 2023.

Also Read: Young Actors’ Retreat: Cast of Itaewon Class, Love In The Moonlight and The Sound Of Magic starring Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Gum, Ji Chang Wook share fun moments in first teaser

