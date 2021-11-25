Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 25.11.2021 | 2:05 PM IST

Will Smith said at one point he had sex with so many women that orgasms made him ‘vomit’ and ‘gag’

By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

American actor Will Smith has opened up about how at one point he had so much sex that he was physically repulsed by the act, according to Buzzfeed.

In his new autobiography, “Will,” the actor wrote that after his first serious girlfriend Melanie cheated on him while he was on a brief music tour, Smith said he began having sex with multiple women a week to work through the breakup. “Up until this point in my life, I only had sex with one woman other than Melanie. But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena,” Smith wrote in his book. “I desperately needed relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse."

Smith wrote the problem got so severe that he started having a negative physical reaction whenever he would have sex. “I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm,” he wrote. “It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit.”

Psychosomatic responses occur when a person is undergoing a lot of pressure or stress in their life. According to research by the Cleveland Clinic, these responses can range from aches and pains, to stomach problems, to trouble having sex.   According to the Center for Treatment of Anxiety and Mood Disorders, severe aversion to sex may indicate a person has sexual aversion disorder (SAD), a condition in which a person has extreme distress surrounding sexual encounters.

People with sexual aversion disorder may experience symptoms like anxiety, disgust, and acute panic at the idea of having sex with someone.

On the work front, WillSmith announced the title and cover for his memoir Will, which was written with Mark Manson and published on November 9, 2021. More recently, he and his Westbrook Studios Company signed a deal with National Geographic. He embarked on a tour for the promotion of his book in Autumn 2021, with stops in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles and London (with Idris Elba).

Also Read: Will Smith informs Jabari Banks about his lead role in reboot of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air 

