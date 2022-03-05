Antony Starr, who stars as the superhero Homelander in Amazon’s hit original series The Boys, was arrested this week in Spain, where he is being accused of assault.

As per a report by People magazine, the actor was arrested in Alicante, Spain earlier this week for allegedly assaulting a young chef at a pub while he was drunk. The actor punched a 21-year-old Venezuelan man in the face twice during an altercation in the early hours of March 2, resulting in the man being taken to hospital by ambulance.

The actor was reportedly in Alicante filming an action thriller for director Guy Ritchie that co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal. According to a report by the New Zealand Herald, police responded to a call from a pub in the early hours of Wednesday morning, where the “drunken attack” had allegedly taken place. “A 21-year-old chef at the scene is said to have told police officers that he had been punched twice by the actor and had a glass smashed in his face,” the outlet reported which also states that he was “convicted of a crime of wounding.”

The original report indicated that Antony Starr was handed a 12-month suspended sentence for his crime and is required to pay the victim around $5,500 within a 72-hour period to avoid jail time, according to a follow-up report from La Informacion.

As mentioned by Variety, any conviction of less than two years in Spain is automatically suspended if the guilty partner has no criminal record, which Starr does not. Starr’s arrest occurred just over a week before Amazon is scheduled to bring The Boys to SXSW with an extensive presence that includes panels, immersive fan experiences and more.

