Reportedly, Salman Khan's family-owned sea-facing property in Bandra has moved a step closer to redevelopment. While speculation has emerged that the actor could eventually relocate from his long-time residence at Galaxy Apartments, neither Salman Khan nor his family has officially confirmed any plans to move.

Will Salman Khan leave Galaxy Apartments? Bandra bungalow redevelopment takes a step forward: Report

According to a report by India Today, the Bandra property has been part of the Khan family's real estate portfolio for over a decade and is not a recent purchase. The property has returned to the spotlight after the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) recommended its redevelopment proposal, allowing the project to proceed to the next stage of approvals.

MCZMA recommends redevelopment proposal

As per the report, the proposal was discussed during the MCZMA's 198th meeting held on June 16. The official meeting minutes, accessed by the publication, reportedly state that the project involves the redevelopment of a residential property in Bandra (West), where an older structure previously stood. The existing structure has already been demolished after obtaining the necessary permissions.

The Khan family now reportedly plans to construct a six-storey sea-facing residence on the plot.

The proposal has received a recommendation from the MCZMA from the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) perspective. It will now be forwarded to the relevant planning authority for further statutory approvals before construction can begin.

Property falls under CRZ-II category

According to the report, the property is situated within a CRZ-II zone, where redevelopment is permitted under existing regulations.

The authority had also sought clarifications regarding ownership of the land. Following the submission of the required documents by the project proponents, the proposal was recommended for further consideration.

However, the recommendation does not amount to final approval, and the project remains subject to compliance with all applicable statutory requirements.

No confirmation on Salman Khan shifting from Galaxy Apartments

The redevelopment has once again fuelled speculation that Salman Khan and his family may eventually relocate from Galaxy Apartments to the new residence once construction is complete.

However, sources quoted by India Today reportedly clarified that the Bandra property has belonged to the Khan family for many years and is only now entering the redevelopment phase. There is currently no confirmed timeline for the construction of the new bungalow, nor has the family announced any plans to shift from Galaxy Apartments.

The latest development also comes more than two years after the firing incident outside Galaxy Apartments in April 2024, following which security around Salman Khan's residence was significantly strengthened.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film also stars Nayanthara and is being produced by Dil Raju. Apart from this, his film Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is yet to receive an official release date.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda reveals Salman Khan advised him to avoid non-heroic roles: “Playing the same thing is boring”

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