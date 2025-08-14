By now, Prabhas’ films have acquired a notorious reputation for multiple delays and postponements. The Raja Saab, which has been in the making for two years, shows no clear sign of completion. Directed by Maruthi, the film was initially slated to finally release on April 10, 2025.

However, it failed to meet that deadline due to incomplete post-production work. The film is now scheduled for release on December 5, 2025. But multiple industry sources in the know have confirmed to Subhash K Jha that even this new release date is unlikely to be met.

A source reveals, “The film is far from completion. Prabhas is juggling dates for three or four projects at once. Earlier, he would work on only one project at a time. But that approach resulted in long gaps between his releases, as every film of his from Baahubali onwards has taken a minimum of two years. So, for the first time, Prabhas is working on multiple projects simultaneously.”

On the current shooting status of The Raja Saab, the source adds, “About 20 percent of the shooting still remains. The post-production work is going on in parallel.”

