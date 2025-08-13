Delhi-based Ivy Entertainment, a subsidiary of Ivy Holdings, has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against Hyderabad-based People Media Factory Pvt Ltd (PMF), the co-producers of the much-awaited Pan-India film, The Raja Saab, as per an article in The Economic Times. The company is seeking a permanent injunction over what it claims are serious breaches of contractual obligations.

Ivy Entertainment drags co-producer of Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab to Delhi High Court over alleged contractual breaches: Report

In its plea, Ivy Entertainment alleged that PMF failed to fulfil several critical commitments, including completing and releasing the film within the agreed timeline, providing monthly production updates, disclosing how funds were being utilized, delivering agreed materials related to the film, and postponing the theatrical release multiple times without justification. The company claims that these breaches triggered termination clauses in the agreements, prompting it to demand a refund of Rs. 218 crores invested in the project, along with 18% annual interest.

Ivy entered into a Film Rights Acquisition Agreement on January 25, 2023, and a Theatrical Rights Acquisition Agreement on March 10, 2023, with PMF. Under these contracts, Ivy acquired worldwide theatrical and non-theatrical rights to the film, secured co-presenter credits, and obtained contractual guarantees for returns.

The petition also names PMF directors Vishwa Prasad Tumbalam Gooty and Subramanya Vivekananda Kuchibhotla, as well as post-production vendors Deccan Dreams Animations LLP, Prasad Xtreme Digital Cinema Network, Qube Cinema Technologies, and UFO Moviez, seeking a court order restraining them from dealing with the film without Ivy’s consent.

The Economic Times story claims that despite the dispute, Ivy Entertainment has told the court that it intends to finish production and release the film itself to safeguard its substantial investment.

The article also stated that The Raja Saab has a budget of Rs. 400 crores and that it won’t release on December 5, 2025, as scheduled. Instead, it’ll hit screens in January 2026.

Recently, The Raja Saab’s producer also hinted that the horror comedy will arrive on Sankranthi 2026. T G Vishwa Prasad said, “See, I didn’t announce this publicly. But many people are of the view that it should be released for Sankranthi. Fans want that, as do Telugu business circles. There’s a strong proposal to release it on 9 January.”

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is also set to release on December 5. On this, the producer said, “However, the Hindi business circle wants it (The Raja Saab) to be released on December 5 because they don’t have anything strong releasing then, and Dhurandhar's release might be moved too. We will anyway do what’s right for us. The film will be ready by October, but we will take a call.”

Also Read: The Raja Saab teaser out: Prabhas puts on a charming show in this never-seen-before avatar in a spooky ‘haunted haveli’ tale

More Pages: The Raja Saab Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.