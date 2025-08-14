People Media Factory’s hugely awaited Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, continues to make headlines for all the right reasons. From its striking posters to its gripping teaser, the 'Vibe Hai Baby' song has every glimpse fueling curiosity and excitement, promising audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience when it hits theaters worldwide on September 5, 2025. After weeks of industry buzz, it is now officially confirmed—Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will partner with People Media Factory for Mirai in the Hindi-speaking markets.

CONFIRMED! Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions partners with People Media Factory for Teja Sajja’s Mirai in Hindi markets

Confirming the association, Karan Johar said, “From the moment we experienced Mirai’s breathtaking visuals, grand scale, and compelling storytelling, we knew it was a film that deserved the widest possible reach. It’s a rare mix of mass appeal and visual artistry, and we’re proud to partner with People Media Factory and take the film to Hindi-speaking audiences across India.”

Producer T.G. Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory said, “We’re thrilled to have Dharma Productions join us for Mirai in the Hindi market. Their unmatched legacy and nationwide influence make them the perfect partner for this journey. Mirai is a high-octane cinematic spectacle that fuses action and Indian culture. We’re confident its universal appeal will connect with audiences across the globe.”

Dharma Productions is renowned for its strategic collaborations in monumental blockbusters such as SS Rajamouli-Prabhas’s Baahubali franchise and NTR's Devara. Their entry into Mirai signals a powerful move in the pan-India arena, ensuring the film’s impact extends across the country.

Starring the charismatic Teja Sajja, who delivered the 2024 pan-India blockbuster HanuMan, the film is helmed by visionary director Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad. Blending high-octane action, mythical storytelling, and cutting-edge visuals, Mirai promises an experience unlike anything Indian cinema has ever seen. The narrative follows a fearless warrior entrusted with the protection of nine sacred scriptures.

Enhancing the spectacle is a stirring score by Gowra Hari, which amplifies both the emotional depth and the grandeur of the storytelling. The film also features impactful performances from Manoj Manchu, Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu, and Shriya Saran, bringing intensity and nuance to this epic saga.

Also Read: 19 Years of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: Karan Johar remembers “bold, brave” love story in heartfelt tribute note

More Pages: Mirai Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.