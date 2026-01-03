Akshay Kumar to play God for the third time in OMG 3

Although they have remained the best of friends over the years, Rani Mukerji and Akshay Kumar, believe it or not, have never worked together in any film so far. This is about to change. Rani Mukerji and Akshay Kumar are coming together for the first time in director Amit Rai’s OMG 3.

Akshay Kumar to play God for the third time in OMG 3

Apparently, Akshay, who played Lord Krishna in the first film titled OMG! Oh My God (2012) and Lord Shiva in OMG 2 (2023) will be cast as God again in part 3.

Right now, director Amit Rai is focusing on finishing and releasing a film called Dharma, which he shot with Pankaj Tripathi and Pavan Malhotra in Bihar. The film stars newcomers in the lead. It also features two hundred dogs.

Rai plunges into OMG 3 with Rani and Akshay as soon as Dharma is complete.

Also Read: OMG 3 in early development as Akshay Kumar, Amit Rai discuss ideas: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.