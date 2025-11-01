The hunt is on, but who’s being hunted this time? Prime Video’s latest post and billboards have left fans in a state of shock, as Srikant Tiwari and JK are caught in the crosshairs with the words ‘The Wanted Man’ and ‘The Targeted Man’ splashed in place of The Family Man.

Who’s hunting the hunter? The Family Man 3 teaser posters leave fans guessing

The tension in season 3 couldn’t get higher, as India’s most loved spy and his trusted partner are being targeted. Is this a ruse, or are they in real danger? Social media is set abuzz with theories as fans try to decode the truth. It seems like everyone will have to wait till November 21, when the new season of The Family Man premieres in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide, exclusively on Prime Video.

Created by the maverick duo Raj & DK under their banner D2R Films, the critically acclaimed espionage action-thriller series stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead as Srikant Tiwari, along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag, among others. Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora, the groundbreaking series is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season.

