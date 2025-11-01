comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 01.11.2025 | 4:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thamma Single Salma De De Pyaar De 2 120 Bahadur Dhurandhar Mastiii 4
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Who’s hunting the hunter? The Family Man 3 teaser posters leave fans guessing

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Who’s hunting the hunter? The Family Man 3 teaser posters leave fans guessing

en Bollywood News Who’s hunting the hunter? The Family Man 3 teaser posters leave fans guessing
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The hunt is on, but who’s being hunted this time? Prime Video’s latest post and billboards have left fans in a state of shock, as Srikant Tiwari and JK are caught in the crosshairs with the words ‘The Wanted Man’ and ‘The Targeted Man’ splashed in place of The Family Man.

Who’s hunting the hunter? The Family Man 3 teaser posters leave fans guessing

Who’s hunting the hunter? The Family Man 3 teaser posters leave fans guessing

The tension in season 3 couldn’t get higher, as India’s most loved spy and his trusted partner are being targeted. Is this a ruse, or are they in real danger? Social media is set abuzz with theories as fans try to decode the truth. It seems like everyone will have to wait till November 21, when the new season of The Family Man premieres in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide, exclusively on Prime Video.

Created by the maverick duo Raj & DK under their banner D2R Films, the critically acclaimed espionage action-thriller series stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead as Srikant Tiwari, along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag, among others. Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora, the groundbreaking series is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season.

Also Read: Prime Video announces November 21 as global premiere of Raj & DK’s The Family Man season 3 starring Manoj Bajpayee: ‘We wanted to make the wait worthwhile'”


BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Huma Qureshi calls out lack of shows for her…

Makdee, Pari, Stree: Bollywood horror films…

BREAKING: Title unveil and a short glimpse…

The Family Man Season 3 trailer to release…

Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s private balcony…

Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer Chand Mera…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification