Shah Rukh Khan to have an intimate 60th birthday celebration in Alibaug

Shah Rukh Khan, who turns 60 on November 2, has struck down all his friends’ plans for a grand celebration. He has now headed to his farmhouse in Alibaug for an intimate weekend celebration with family and close friends.

Shah Rukh Khan to have an intimate 60th birthday celebration in Alibaug

A close friend of the Khan shared, “The shor-sharaaba doesn’t interest SRK any longer. Gauri (Mrs Khan) wanted to plan a big party and invite the entire industry. But SRK is not in the mood for a big celebration.”

The small group heading for Alibaug includes SRK’s family - wife and two kids, plus hand chosen friends.

Also Read: Netflix and YRF partner to stream over 50 years of Bollywood classics worldwide including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan films

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.