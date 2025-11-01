comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan to have an intimate 60th birthday celebration in Alibaug

By Subhash K. Jha -

Shah Rukh Khan, who turns 60 on November 2, has struck down all his friends’ plans for a grand celebration. He has now headed to his farmhouse in Alibaug for an intimate weekend celebration with family and close friends.

A close friend of the Khan shared, “The shor-sharaaba doesn’t interest SRK any longer. Gauri (Mrs Khan) wanted to plan a big party and invite the entire industry. But SRK is not in the mood for a big celebration.”

The small group heading for Alibaug includes SRK’s family - wife and two kids, plus hand chosen friends.

Also Read: Netflix and YRF partner to stream over 50 years of Bollywood classics worldwide including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan films

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

