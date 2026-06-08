2 weeks ago, Bollywood Hungama reported a breaking news that Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, will release on July 3 instead of July 10. We have now heard that the makers of Dhamaal 4 have also decided to prepone their release.

EXCLUSIVE: Dhamaal 4 preponed; to release on July 10 instead of July 17

A source close to the film revealed, “Dhamaal 4 was originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 17. It’ll now release a week earlier, on July 10. There has been buzz in the trade that Alpha is releasing on July 3. So, the July 10 slot is now vacant and hence, the makers of Dhamaal 4 decided to take up the date. They feel that July 10 is apt for their film and would be a treat for the fans as they’ll get to see the comic caper a week earlier. An official announcement is expected soon.”

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 brings back the franchise’s core cast, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The ensemble cast also features Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan, adding new faces to the comedy series.

Dhamaal 4 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films and is a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. It is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

About Dhamaal series

Dhamaal’s first part released in 2007 and was a runaway success due to its massy yet fresh humour quotient, ensemble cast and commercial execution. Double Dhamaal (2011) had a healthy opening, surprising the trade and industry, and emerged as a hit. Total Dhamaal (2019), meanwhile, opened at a huge Rs. 16.50 crores and went on to do a business of Rs. 154.23 crores in its lifetime. All three films have enjoyed high viewership on television and tremendous recall value. As a result, expectations are immense from Dhamaal 4.

Also Read: 4 Fridays, 9 MAJOR releases, Rs. 1400 cr+ at stake: June 2026 emerges as Bollywood’s biggest and most COMPETITVE month yet; trade experts express SHOCK: “It’ll cut business of other films, lead to fights for screens”

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

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