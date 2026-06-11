Welcome To The Jungle trailer launch: Did Akshay Kumar charge just Rs. 1.8 cr? Actor BREAKS silence: “Mujhe utna bhi nahin mila!”

Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tusshar Kapoor, Yashpal Sharma, Johny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Puneet Issar, dialogue writer Farhad Samji, director Ahmed Khan, producer Ajit Andhare and co-producer Shaira Ahmed Khan attended the trailer of Welcome To The Jungle at a studio in Mumbai. The venue resembled a jungle, complete with a stunning, albeit fake, waterfall that enhanced the atmosphere.

Welcome To The Jungle trailer launch: Did Akshay Kumar charge just Rs. 1.8 cr? Actor BREAKS silence: “Mujhe utna bhi nahin mila!”

Recently, there were reports that Akshay Kumar charged just Rs. 1.8 crore as his fees. A journalist asked if this was true. Akshay Kumar replied, “To be honest, whoever told you that I’ve charged Rs. 1.8 crores, maine utna bhi nahin liya. Mujhe utna bhi nahin mila!”

He further said, “For me, what is important is that the film is written by the late Neeraj Vora ji. I have learned a lot from three people in this industry – Priyadarshan ji, Rajkumar Santoshi ji and Neeraj Vora ji. Neeraj ji had a huge contribution to my career and in my learning comedy. He wrote the story and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah is also involved (as a producer). I have known him for 36 years. I used to know him since my struggling days and even today, I continue to struggle! It was a struggle to get him to the event (smiles).”

Welcome To The Jungle releases in cinemas on June 26.

Also Read: Welcome To The Jungle trailer to be launched on June 11 in presence of entire cast

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

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