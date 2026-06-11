Shots were fired at a fitness centre franchise outlet owned by singer Guru Randhawa in the Paschim Vihar area of outer Delhi on Wednesday night, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for the attack via social media, as reported by NDTV.

Shots fired at Guru Randhawa’s Delhi fitness centre: Bishnoi gang takes responsibility, claims singer was “getting close to Salman Khan”

No casualties were reported in the incident. Delhi Police rushed to the location after receiving information about the firing and launched an investigation.

Gang links attack to Salman Khan

Bishnoi gang member Anil Pandit posted a statement on social media claiming the outlet, part of Randhawa’s ‘24HS Fitness’ chain, was targeted as a direct warning to the singer. “We targeted Guru Randhawa’s gym in Delhi as he was getting very close to Salman Khan,” Pandit wrote, warning of further attacks on those the gang considers enemies.

Police confirmed they are in the process of verifying the social media posts and have called the gym’s local owner for questioning. According to initial findings, two bike-borne men with covered faces fired multiple rounds at the premises before fleeing. CCTV footage from the area is being examined.

The Bishnoi gang and the blackbuck case

The gang’s hostility toward Salman Khan stems from a 1998 blackbuck poaching incident in Rajasthan, in which the actor was accused of hunting two blackbucks, an animal considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.

His co-actors on Hum Saath Saath Hain at the time, including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Neelam, were also named in the case.

A Jodhpur court convicted Salman Khan in 2018 and sentenced him to five years in prison. The remaining accused were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Salman Khan was subsequently granted bail after a brief period in custody and has challenged the conviction. The Rajasthan government has also appealed against the acquittals of the other accused.

The gang has continued to issue threats against Salman Khan and individuals associated with him in the years since.

Also Read: Guru Randhawa drops electrifying track ‘Pan India’ – the first anthem from his new album Home Rule

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