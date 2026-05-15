Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third installment of the Welcome franchise promises larger-than-life chaos, jungle madness, and nostalgic comedy.

Welcome To The Jungle teaser reveals a fake film gone wrong; Akshay Kumar and the 24-member star cast promise total madness

The teaser of Welcome To The Jungle was officially unveiled on Friday, May 15, giving audiences a glimpse into what promises to be one of Bollywood’s biggest comedy entertainers of the year. Packed with over-the-top humour, quirky moments, and a massive ensemble cast, the teaser hints at a complete roller coaster ride filled with madness, confusion, and the trademark chaos that made the Welcome franchise a fan favourite.

Welcome To The Jungle teaser reveals a fake film gone wrong; Akshay Kumar and the 24-member star cast promise total madness

Also referred to as Welcome 3, the film marks the grand return of the beloved slapstick comedy franchise that began with the cult 2007 hit Welcome. This time, however, the makers are taking the story in a completely new direction by shifting the setting from urban chaos to a large-scale jungle adventure. Blending action, comedy, and survival-style madness, the film aims to offer audiences a fresh take while retaining the franchise’s signature comic energy.

Produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala under the banner of Base Industries Group and directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is being mounted on a massive scale. Reports suggest that the film involves an extensive technical crew and elaborate production design to execute its high-octane action-comedy sequences set in dense jungle landscapes.

Welcome the madness, Welcome the laughter, Welcome the crazy chaos, Welcome the wildest chapter of the Welcome universe…#WelcomeToTheJungle. #WelcomeToTheJungleTeaser out now: https://t.co/3MO6VBa6pt Let the chaos begin from 26th June, 2026 in cinemas 🪖🌴 pic.twitter.com/OvOfYzEwp8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 15, 2026



One of the biggest highlights of the film is undoubtedly its star-studded cast. Akshay Kumar returns to the franchise after missing the second installment, leading an ensemble featuring Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Tusshar Kapoor, among others. The comedy quotient is further elevated with performers like Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda adding to the madness.

The teaser has already sparked excitement among fans of the franchise, especially those eager to see the return of the classic Welcome brand of humour. With its ambitious scale, nostalgic callbacks, and one of the largest ensemble casts in recent Bollywood history, Welcome To The Jungle is shaping up to be a major theatrical entertainer that aims to revive the charm of the original while introducing a fresh adventure-driven twist.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar channels vintage charm in rugged new look from Welcome to The Jungle

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

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