Actor Sonu Sood has come out in support of Alia Bhatt after the actress faced heavy trolling on social media over her recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. While Alia attended the prestigious event as the global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, sections of the internet criticised her red carpet looks and public appearances, leading to widespread online discussions.

Sonu Sood defends Alia Bhatt amid Cannes 2026 trolling; says “People who are busy building dreams don’t have time to pull others down”

Amid the criticism, Sonu Sood took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a strongly worded message encouraging positivity and support instead of negativity. Without directly addressing the trolls, the actor highlighted the importance of celebrating Indian artists representing the country on international platforms.

“When one of our own walks onto an international stage, it should be a moment of pride, not a reason to search for flaws. Not every achievement needs validation from cameras, headlines, or strangers to be meaningful. The courage to stand there, represent your craft, and carry your journey with grace is an achievement in itself. In a world addicted to trolling, choose encouragement. Because people who are busy building dreams don’t have time to pull others down. Keep shining, my friend. The right people saw your light”, he wrote on Twitter aka X.

The post quickly gained traction online, with several fans appreciating Sonu Sood for speaking up against the culture of online trolling. Many social media users also praised the actor for promoting encouragement over criticism at a time when celebrity appearances often become subjects of intense online scrutiny.

When one of our own walks onto an international stage, it should be a moment of pride, not a reason to search for flaws.

Not every achievement needs validation from cameras, headlines, or strangers to be meaningful. The courage to stand there, represent your craft, and carry your… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 15, 2026



Alia Bhatt made multiple appearances during the Cannes Film Festival this year and walked the red carpet twice as part of her association with L’Oréal Paris. Apart from her red-carpet outings, the actress also participated in several festival-related events and brand engagements throughout her time at Cannes.

Over the years, Cannes has increasingly become a major platform for Indian actors, filmmakers, and fashion personalities to showcase their global presence. However, celebrity appearances at the international festival frequently spark strong reactions online, often dividing social media users between praise and criticism.

Sonu Sood’s statement has now added another layer to the ongoing conversation around celebrity trolling, online validation, and the pressures public figures face in the age of social media commentary.

Also Read: Sonu Sood joins Billionaires for Peace Conclave in Mumbai; actor says ‘real change doesn’t come from how much you have’

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