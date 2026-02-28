Speculation around Prakash Raj’s involvement in Spirit has resurfaced after the makers unveiled a new character poster from the film. The project, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, stars Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is slated for a March 2027 theatrical release.

Weeks after exit rumours, Prakash Raj’s name is missing from tagged Spirit cast list

Exit Reports Gain Momentum

Earlier reports had claimed that Prakash Raj was removed from the film over alleged “creative differences.” The actor had dismissed those claims as “fake news,” clarifying that he had not even begun shooting his portions.

However, fresh chatter began after a character poster introducing Vivek Oberoi’s first look was unveiled on Friday. Notably, the production house’s social media post tagged the principal cast and crew members associated with the film. However, Prakash Raj’s name did not feature in the list, fuelling speculation about his continued association with the project.

An official clarification from the makers is awaited.

Prakash Raj Earlier Called Rumours ‘Fake News’

Responding to earlier reports of his exit, Prakash Raj had taken to X (formerly Twitter) on February 9 to refute the claims. In his post, he wrote, “To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers…. On #Spirit the movie. We have not even started shooting for my scenes, and you whatsup factories speculate stories. Grow up and have a life. #justasking.”

His statement at the time indicated that discussions around his departure were premature.

With production updates continuing to surface, Spirit remains one of the most anticipated upcoming films, and clarity regarding Prakash Raj’s role in the project is expected in the coming days.

