Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to the 2024 hit Dhurandhar, is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026. Ahead of its theatrical debut, actor Yami Gautam has shared her reaction to the film, calling it an emotionally overwhelming experience. Yami, who is married to director Aditya Dhar, will also appear in a cameo in the sequel. Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026, she revealed that she has already watched the film.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge FIRST review out ahead of March 19 release; Yami Gautam Dhar calls sequel “beyond extraordinary”

“Dhurandhar: The Revenge is Beyond Extraordinary”

“I have already watched Dhurandhar 2. It is beyond extraordinary. I was really emotional,” Yami said at the event. She recalled that she had to catch a flight soon after watching the film and could not immediately share her thoughts with Aditya Dhar.

“I had to read a script, but I couldn’t. I had to watch something, but I couldn’t. I was just watching the beautiful sunset outside and wondering what I would tell Aditya when the flight landed,” she said, adding that she wanted to articulate her feelings properly before speaking to him.

According to Yami, the sequel reflects the director’s commitment to both the subject and the audience. “Aditya loves his audience and the country, and he has given his life’s effort to make this film. Dhurandhar 2 will be an experience the audience will never forget,” she said.

Recalling Her Reaction to Part One

Speaking about the first instalment, Yami said she had complete faith in its impact even before its release. She revealed that she was shooting for Article 370 when she first read the initial script of Dhurandhar.

“It was just 40 pages, but my eyes welled up. I wasn’t able to say anything, and my reaction was enough to tell Aditya how I truly felt,” she said, adding that she was aware of the effort and conviction that went into the making of the film.

The Dhurandhar franchise centres on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation. The story follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The narrative draws loose inspiration from several real-life geopolitical events in South Asia, including the Indian Airlines Flight 814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and developments linked to Operation Lyari.

The sequel will clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups, releasing on the same day.

