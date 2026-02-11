Prakash Raj begins shooting for Drishyam 3, quips he is “not replacing anyone” after Akshaye Khanna’s exit from Ajay Devgn-starrer

Veteran actor Prakash Raj has officially started shooting for the much-anticipated Hindi thriller Drishyam 3. The actor confirmed his participation through a social media post, while also addressing speculation surrounding the film’s casting after Akshaye Khanna’s reported exit from the project.

Taking to X, Prakash Raj shared an update from the sets and wrote: “Started shooting for this engaging franchise #Drishyam3 in Hindi. With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play. I’m sure you will love it. (And yes, I’m not replacing anyone..)”

Started shooting for this engaging franchise #Drishyam3 in hindi. With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play . Im sure you will love it . ❤️❤️❤️( and yes im not replacing anyone..) 😛😛😛 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) February 10, 2026

The post appeared to directly respond to ongoing assumptions that he might be stepping into a role earlier associated with Khanna. His clarification suggests that his character is a new addition rather than a replacement.

Notably, Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Prakash Raj would be joining the cast of Drishyam 3, hours before the actor confirmed the development himself.

The third instalment of the franchise continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family, with Ajay Devgn expected to reprise his lead role. The earlier films were both commercial successes and built a strong following, raising expectations for the upcoming chapter.

Recent clarification on Spirit rumours

The development comes shortly after Prakash Raj addressed separate reports claiming that he had been dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit due to creative differences. The Prabhas and Triptii Dimri-starrer is currently in production and has been generating steady buzz since its announcement.

Earlier reports had suggested that Prakash Raj, who was initially announced as a key cast member, was removed from the project while the film was already being shot in Hyderabad. According to these claims, issues allegedly arose on set, leading to an unexpected casting change at that stage of production.

However, Prakash Raj strongly refuted these reports. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), the actor wrote, “To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers…. On #Spirit the movie. We have not even started shooting for my scenes, and you whatsup factories speculate stories. Grow up and have a life. #justasking.”

As Drishyam 3 moves forward in production and Spirit remains in active development, Prakash Raj has now publicly clarified his association with both projects, putting recent speculation on record.

