Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has stated that The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond does not target the state of Kerala or its people. His remarks came after the Kerala High Court Division Bench vacated the interim stay on the film’s release on Friday, February 27, clearing the path for its theatrical run.

Addressing the media shortly after the court’s decision, Shah said that the legal hurdle had been removed and screenings had begun. He described the film as a “true” account made after considerable effort and rejected allegations from certain quarters that it promotes propaganda.

“The Kerala High Court Division Bench has withdrawn the stay that we got yesterday. And they have cleared the way for the release of the film. Now our shows have already started opening. So I request the people that this is a true film made with a lot of hard work. And the biggest proof of the truth of our film is that the Kerala court has vacated the stay order. If our film was a lie, then the Kerala court would have seen it and the stay order would not have been vacated,” he said.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Kerala High Court Division Bench lifts the stay on the release of the film Kerala Story 2 Kerala Story 2 Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah says, "Neither our film, nor I, nor anyone in my team is against the state of Kerala or the people of Kerala. Kerala is a…

Shah also expressed gratitude to the court on behalf of his team and appealed to audiences in Kerala to approach the film with an open mind. Emphasising that neither he nor his team holds any bias against the state—often referred to as ‘God’s Own Country’—he maintained that the intention behind the project was not to malign Kerala.

With the stay lifted, attention now shifts to the film’s release plans across theatres. The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha in the lead roles.

An official update on its wider theatrical rollout is awaited.

