The K-pop singer is also expected to arrive to India to promote the genre-defying track a day after it is set to release on May 9.

In a first-of-its-kind musical collaboration, Punjabi pop icon Diljit Dosanjh and global K-pop sensation Jackson Wang are all set to release their new single titled ‘BUCK’ on May 9. The track brings together two of Asia’s biggest music stars and marks a significant moment in the global music scene, celebrating a blend of cultures, styles, and fanbases.

Diljit Dosanjh and Jackson Wang unite for BUCK – a groundbreaking cross-cultural anthem

Described as a genre-defying anthem, ‘BUCK’ promises to combine the earthy energy of Punjabi music with Jackson’s signature mix of K-pop, R&B, and hip-hop. Known for their innovative artistry and massive international followings, both artistes are expected to deliver a song that will set new benchmarks in cross-cultural collaborations.

The collaboration came to life after both Diljit and Jackson expressed interest in working with each other. Their mutual admiration sparked the idea, which soon developed into a full-fledged project. This musical fusion is seen as a powerful step forward in connecting diverse Asian audiences through shared artistic vision.

Jackson Wang’s involvement in the project has been supported by Kamal Shah, a Singapore-based close associate of the K-pop star, along with Bunty Bahl, a well-known name in the Indian music and Bollywood circuit. Together, they have played a key role in facilitating this high-profile collaboration.

Further adding to the buzz, Jackson Wang is expected to be in Mumbai on May 10 to promote ‘BUCK’. This marks his second visit to India, and excitement among fans is already at an all-time high. His previous visit left a lasting impression and won him a loyal Indian fanbase.

Diljit Dosanjh, who continues to rise as a global ambassador for Punjabi music, brings his trademark style and charisma to the track. Known for seamlessly balancing his music and film career, Diljit’s partnership with Jackson underscores his growing influence on the international stage.

‘BUCK’ is expected to be more than just a song and it aims to showcase artistic unity and the limitless possibilities that emerge when cultures come together. As the countdown to May 9 begins, fans across the globe are eagerly waiting to witness the musical fireworks this duo is ready to unleash.

