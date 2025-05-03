Prime Video unveiled the first-look teaser of the highly anticipated Panchayat Season 4 at the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES), evoking a strong sense of anticipation and excitement among the audience. Organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, WAVES is an annual event that celebrates creativity and innovation in the entertainment industry, bringing together artists, creators, and professionals from various fields.

An engaging panel discussion on “The Making of Panchayat – Grassroot Storytelling” took audiences behind the scenes of the show’s creative journey and offered valuable insights into what makes Panchayat such a standout series. The discussion culminated in the special launch of the first-look teaser of Season 4, which sparked a wave of anticipation among the audience. Cast members Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Sunita Rajwar, along with director Deepak Kumar Mishra and writer Chandan Kumar, participated in this discussion, moderated by Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India. Together, they explored the series’ signature storytelling, authenticity, and emotional resonance.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to unveil the first-look teaser of the upcoming season and host an engaging panel discussion with the Panchayat team at WAVES—an event that celebrates bold visions and authentic voices in Indian entertainment,” said Manish Menghani, Director — Content Licensing, Prime Video India. “At Prime Video, we have always believed in the power of rooted narratives told with sincerity, and their ability to leave a lasting impact. Panchayat is a brilliant example of how authenticity and relatability in storytelling transcend boundaries, becoming a cultural phenomenon that touches hearts through simple, heart-warming narratives.”

Deepak Kumar Mishra, Director of Panchayat, shared, “Panchayat is one of the most loved shows in India. Over the years, the series has provided a heartfelt exploration of rural India, showcasing its warmth, challenges, and resilience. As we venture into Season 4, we continue this authentic journey, infused with charm. Sharing a sneak peek of the upcoming season and participating in an engaging panel discussion at the prestigious WAVES, has been an incredibly delightful experience. The overwhelming support from our viewers has not only elevated the show but also underscored its universal themes, making Panchayat a beloved story that resonates across cultures globally.”

Produced by The Viral Fever, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Akshat Vijaywargiya. The series returns for the new season with its much-loved returning cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha. As the countdown to Panchayat Season 4 begins, audiences can expect another unforgettable chapter, filled with laughter, camaraderie, and the unmistakable charm of village life.

