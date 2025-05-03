Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli found himself at the centre of a social media storm after his verified Instagram account liked a photo posted by a fan page dedicated to Bollywood actress Avneet Kaur. The incident, which sparked widespread speculation and a flurry of memes, prompted the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter to issue a public clarification on May 2, 2025, stating that the interaction was unintentional and caused by an algorithmic error.

Virat Kohli addresses social media stir after “mistakenly” liking Avneet Kaur’s Instagram photo: “There was absolutely no intent behind it”

On May 2, Kohli took to his Instagram Stories to address the speculation, stating, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.” The like was subsequently removed from the post, but the clarification did little to quell the online frenzy, with fans continuing to share humorous takes and some questioning the plausibility of an algorithmic error.

The controversy began on April 30, when a fan page for Avneet Kaur shared a series of bold photos of the 24-year-old actress from her recent trip to Goa, featuring her in a stylish green crop top and printed wrap skirt. On May 1, eagle-eyed netizens noticed Kohli’s username among the post’s likes, leading to a cascade of reactions online. The timing of the incident, coinciding with Kohli’s heartfelt birthday post for his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, fuelled further chatter, with some users questioning the cricketer’s intentions and others flooding comment sections with humorous remarks.

Screenshots of the like circulated rapidly, with fans tagging Anushka Sharma and even Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, demanding accountability for what some believed was a technical glitch.

