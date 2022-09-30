Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah recently announced that he will be quitting the late-night satirical news TV series 'The Daily Show' after seven years.

Comedian Trevor Noah on Friday announced that he will quit The Daily Show after hosting it for seven years. The official Twitter handle of the show, shared a five-minute-ten-second long video, in which the comedian can be seen making the announcement.

Watch: Comedian Trevor Noah announces his exit from The Daily Show in an emotional video; expresses his gratitude

In the emotion-laden video message, Noah said, “I remember when we first started... so many people didn't believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice, this random African.” As the video progressed further, he shed light on all the years that he has given to the show and how he wants to explore other avenues associated with stand-up comedy.

“I spent two years in my apartment (during Covid-19), not on the road. Stand-up was done, and when I got back out there again, I realised that there's another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring,” added the South African comedian.

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

Recalling how the show has been loved across different countries including India, he went on to say, “The show has grown around the world. I recently went to India for the first time and people there supported everything that we have done on the show. I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that I never expected.”

Concluding his speech by mentioning how hosting the show for seven years had been a challenging task for him, Noah asserted, "After the seven years, my time is up, but in the most beautiful way, honestly. I loved hosting this show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. I have learned how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly sh***y on many days. We laughed together and cried together ... But after seven years I feel like it's time.”

The 38-year-old comedian’s announcement earned a standing ovation from the studio audience.

