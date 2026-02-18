Over 1.3 lakh fans queue online as tickets for Ye’s India concert go live

The anticipation for global hip-hop icon Ye’s first-ever concert in India reached record-breaking levels on Wednesday, as over 1.3 lakh fans queued online even before ticket sales officially opened.

Tickets for the one-night-only concert, scheduled for March 29, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, went live at 4 pm on District by Zomato. However, before the booking window opened, the virtual queue had already crossed the one-lakh mark — a first-of-its-kind surge for any concert ticket sale in India.

According to organisers, the overwhelming response sets a new benchmark for single-artist live events in the country and reflects India’s rising prominence on the global touring circuit. Pre-registration numbers had earlier hovered around 2 lakh, signalling massive interest well ahead of the on-sale date.

With Ye performing for just one night, demand has been at an all-time high among fans eager to witness the multi-Grammy-winning artist live. The concert is being organised by Whitefox India in collaboration with Wizcraft Group and Laqshya Media Group.

Positioned as one of the most ambitious standalone music events ever attempted in India, the show marks a significant moment for the country’s live entertainment landscape.

