Producer Bhushan Kumar and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri are set to collaborate on a new project based on Operation Sindoor, according to a source close to the development.

Bhushan Kumar, Vivek Agnihotri team up for film on Operation Sindoor

The source confirmed, “Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Agnihotri have come together for their next film on ‘Operation Sindoor’. It will be produced under T-Series and I Am Buddha Production and the film will be directed by Vivek Agnihotri.”

The film is said to draw inspiration from the codename of India’s targeted military strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. According to the source, the narrative will be based on developments that followed the tragic massacre of innocent civilians — most of them tourists — in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, further details about the cast, timeline, and production schedule remain under wraps. An official reveal is expected soon.

