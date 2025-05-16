The actor hinted at an explosive reveal from the YRF Spy Universe on NTR’s birthday leaving fans excited and curious!

Hrithik Roshan has set the internet buzzing with a cryptic post hinting at a major announcement linked to War 2, coinciding with the birthday of Jr NTR on May 20. The actor, who returns as the suave spy Kabir in the upcoming YRF Spy Universe film, dropped a teasing message on social media aimed directly at his co-star NTR, fuelling speculation among fans.

War 2: Hrithik Roshan teases big surprise for Jr NTR fans on May 20

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Hrithik wrote, “Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready?” The post was enough to spark a wave of curiosity across social platforms, with many fans anticipating a teaser, first look, or possibly a character reveal featuring NTR, who joins the franchise for the first time in War 2.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the sequel is a follow-up to the 2019 action blockbuster War and is expected to expand the interconnected YRF Spy Universe further. War 2 brings together two major stars from different industries — Hrithik Roshan from Bollywood and NTR from Telugu cinema — making it a true pan-India project. The film is scheduled to release on August 14, 2025, and will be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

While official details remain under wraps, insiders suggest the film will continue the high-octane, globe-trotting espionage theme seen in previous YRF Spy Universe films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. With five consecutive hits under its belt, the franchise has become a reliable crowd-puller across languages.

The addition of NTR, in his big Bollywood debut, especially after the global success of RRR, is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the story.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, who previously helmed Brahmastra, the sequel is one of YRF’s most closely guarded projects. While YRF has not officially confirmed what will be unveiled on May 20, Hrithik’s post strongly hints at a significant promotional drop linked to NTR’s character in War 2. With the film’s release just a few months away, the countdown to what’s in store has clearly begun.

