Superstar Hrithik Roshan was in the news in March when it was revealed that he’ll be directing Krrish 4, the much-awaited fourth part of a blockbuster superhero franchise. Around the same time, successful director Atlee was also in the news over his film with Pushpa star Allu Arjun. Interestingly, both these star personalities had a secret meeting last year and Bollywood Hungama will throw light on this unknown but fascinating episode.

EXCLUSIVE: The INSIDE story of what happened when Hrithik Roshan met Atlee in a hush-hush meeting in 2024

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Hrithik Roshan met Atlee in the second half of 2024, before his production Baby John was released in cinemas. Both have high respect for each other’s work and they had a long conversation about it and other areas of life.”

However, the source made it clear that those expecting Hrithik and Atlee to join hands for a project will be disheartened. The source added, “Hrithik Roshan and Atlee did express the desire to work with each other. However, they realized that it won’t be possible in the near future. It was a time when Atlee was working on his next venture while Hrithik, at that point, was all set to gear up for the pre-production of Krrish 4. Both Krrish 4 and A22xA6 are high-profile, time-consuming films and hence, for the next two years, they’ll be fully invested in it. Nevertheless, they decided to be in touch and hoped for a collaboration later on, if things fall into place.”

A22xA6 is a tentative referral to the Allu Arjun-Atlee film. Produced by Sun Pictures, it was formally announced on the actor’s birthday, on April 8. On the other hand, Krrish 4 will star Hrithik in the lead and will serve as his directorial debut. The earlier three parts – Koi Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2013) and Krrish 3 (2023) – were directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik also grabbed headlines in the beginning of the year with the Netflix documentary, The Roshans. It was released a few days after his birthday and his 25th anniversary as an actor. To mark this momentous occasion, his debut flick Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000) was even re-released in cinemas.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.