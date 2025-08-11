In a recent and deeply personal revelation, actor Faisal Khan has accused his family of confining him at home for a year, labelling him as mentally ill and claiming he was subjected to treatment against his will. After his statements have stirred significant media attention, a united response was issued by the Khan family. Aamir Khan, along with other family members, issued a heartfelt collective statement addressing Faisal’s accusations.

Faisal was seen speaking to Pinkvilla wherein he said, “Mujhe qaid kar ke rakha tha ghar mein ek saal (I was confined in the house for a year) and they were saying I’ve got schizophrenia and I’m a mad person and I will harm society. JJ Hospital mein mujhe 20 din rakha gaya (I was kept at the hospital for 20 days), test kiya gaya, general ward mein, mental logon ke saath (I was tested in the general ward where I was kept with mental people).”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and his family family expressed their distress over the “hurtful and misleading portrayal” of Zeenat Tahir Husain, Nikhat Hegde, and Aamir himself. They emphasized in the statement that all (these) decisions regarding Faisal’s care were made with collective consent and medical guidance. “It is important to share that every choice regarding Faissal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological wellbeing,” the statement reads.

The Khan family also revealed that they have avoided discussing these private matters publicly to protect the dignity and privacy of all involved. They made a sincere request to the media to handle the situation with sensitivity and avoid sensationalizing a painful period for their family. “We request the media for empathy, and to refrain from turning a private matter into salacious, inflammatory and hurtful gossip,” they urged.

The statement was signed by several family members, including Reena Datta, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, Farhat Datta, Rajiv Datta, Kiran Rao, Santosh Hegde, Seher Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, Imran Khan, Tina Fonseca, Zayn Marie Khan, and Pablo Khan, reflecting a unified front amid the ongoing controversy.

Faisal Khan, once a promising child actor, has had a turbulent journey with mental health struggles that have often been in the public eye. His recent revelations shed light on the challenges faced within families when dealing with psychological disorders and the complexities that arise when private issues become public.

This episode highlights the crucial need for compassion and understanding towards mental health, especially when it involves loved ones. The Khan family’s plea for privacy and empathy serves as a reminder to approach such sensitive matters with care, rather than judgment or sensationalism.

