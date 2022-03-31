Tabu and Ali Fazal will soon be seen in 'Khufiya' that takes them to the shadowy world of spies. Produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, it also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi besides the two actors. News is that the film is going to be wrapped up soon as the cast and crew have already started shooting the last schedule of the film in Canada.

Tabu and Ali Fazal to fly to Canada for the final schedule of Vishal Bharadwaj’s Khufiya

According to a source close to the unit of Khufiya, 'the final schedule of the film is set to commence soon. Ali Fazal and Tabu are soon going to leave the country and will start shooting with Vishal sir in Canada. They were meant to do this earlier but due to the omicron variant wave in January, it was pushed further. Joining them will also be Wamiqa Gabbi.

As soon as this film shoot wraps up, the film will go into edit and is expected to come out towards the end of the year”.

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal reunites with Fukrey 3 cast Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Richa Chadha and Varun Sharma over lunch

More Pages: Khufiya Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.