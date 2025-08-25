Prime Video has officially locked in September 12 as the premiere date for its upcoming Hindi Original series, Do You Wanna Partner. The light-hearted comedy-drama stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty in lead roles and marks another collaboration between Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment. The series will be available exclusively to audiences in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Do You Wanna Partner follows the quirky and heartfelt journey of Shikha and Anahita (played by Tamannaah and Diana), two spirited best friends who set out to launch their own alcohol start-up. Set against the bustling backdrop of urban India, the series highlights their struggle to break into a male-dominated craft beer industry. As they challenge conventions, bend rules, and hustle their way through eccentric encounters, the narrative captures both the chaos and triumphs of female ambition, served with humour, warmth, and plenty of jugaad.

Sharing the platform’s vision for the series, Nikhil Madhok, director & head of originals, Prime Video India, said, “Do You Wanna Partner is a bold and spirited tale of ambition, friendship, and hustle—told through the lens of two women rewriting the rules in a male-dominated industry. Our longstanding collaboration with Dharmatic Entertainment has consistently delivered stories that blend heart with humour, and this series is no exception. We’re proud to add this high-energy, one-of-a-kind series to our growing slate of Hindi Originals.”

Producer Karan Johar described the project as “audacious, vibrant and unapologetically fun—a story that captures the grit, heart, and hustle of a new generation of entrepreneurs.” He added that the series is rooted in India’s jugaad spirit and reflects the chaotic yet inspiring world of unconventional entrepreneurship.

Apoorva Mehta, also a producer, praised the ensemble cast for their authentic performances, while Somen Mishra, executive producer, highlighted the series’ celebration of ambition and female friendship, calling it both “relatable and refreshingly trailblazing.”

Do You Wanna Partner boasts an impressive lineup of talent with Jaaved Jaafery, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha joining the leads. The series is written by Nandini Gupta, Mithun Gongopadhyay, and Aarsh Vora, and directed by Collin D'Cunha and Kumar, with Gongopadhyay and Nishant Nayak serving as creators.

Produced under Dharmatic Entertainment by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, Do You Wanna Partner promises to deliver a refreshing take on female ambition and friendship when it premieres on September 12 on Prime Video.

