After a 18-year gap, Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are set to share screen space once again in Priyadarshan’s upcoming thriller, Haiwaan. The project has already generated massive buzz ever since its announcement, with fans eagerly anticipating the reunion of the blockbuster pair, last seen together in Yash Raj Films’ Tashan.

The film’s first day of shoot has sent the internet into a frenzy, with visuals of Akshay and Saif going viral and fuelling excitement for what promises to be a high-octane thriller. Adding to the anticipation, a source close to the project confirmed that Shriya Pilgaonkar will join the cast alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Shriya, who recently garnered acclaim for her performance in Mandala Murders, is expected to bring a fresh and compelling dimension to the story.

Written by Rohan Shankar, who also penned the 2025 musical drama Saiyaara, Haiwaan is widely reported to be the Hindi remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Oppam. The original, directed by Priyadarshan, starred Mohanlal as a blind man whose life takes a dark turn when he becomes embroiled in a murder case. Praised for its taut screenplay, edge-of-the-seat suspense, and Mohanlal’s nuanced performance, Oppam was a commercial and critical success, cementing its place as one of Malayalam cinema’s most memorable thrillers.

Priyadarshan’s Hindi adaptation promises to retain the gripping suspense and emotional depth of the original, while infusing it with Bollywood-style thrills and the star power of its lead actors. Alongside the main trio, the cast also includes Boman Irani, adding another layer of intrigue and talent to the project.

Industry insiders suggest that Haiwaan will explore a mix of action, suspense, and emotional storytelling, with Akshay Kumar bringing his signature energy to the role, while Saif Ali Khan will deliver the intensity that fans have come to expect from him. Shriya Pilgaonkar’s inclusion hints at a strong female character central to the narrative, further enhancing the film’s dynamics.

With Priyadarshan at the helm and a proven track record of remaking South Indian hits for Hindi audiences, Haiwaan is poised to be one of the most awaited thrillers of the year. As the shoot progresses, fans can look forward to the reunion of Akshay and Saif and a fresh take on a classic Malayalam story, set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

