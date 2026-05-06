The upcoming horror comedy Vvan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, is set to expand its presence with a major unveiling at the Mumbai Comic Con on May 9, 2026. The announcement signals a broader push by the makers to build a multi-format narrative around the film ahead of its theatrical release.

Vvan team to headline Mumbai Comic Con for major reveal on May 9; deets inside!

As part of the event, the team will introduce The Legend of Vvan, a comic book that extends the film’s universe. The launch will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre, where the film’s lead cast and creators are expected to interact with fans and share insights into the project.

Joining Malhotra and Bhatia at the event will be producer Ektaa R Kapoor and filmmaker Arunabh Kumar, who is also associated with the film’s story and direction. The announcement was made through social media, inviting audiences to witness what has been described as a large-scale reveal tied to the film’s expanding universe.

Vvan is produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd in association with TVF Motion Pictures. The film is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, marking a collaboration between creators known for their work in both mainstream and digital entertainment spaces.

In addition to its lead pair, the film features an ensemble cast including Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni in key roles.

Positioned as a horror comedy, Vvan has been generating interest through its promotional material, with the makers gradually revealing elements of its narrative and visual tone. The decision to launch a comic alongside the film reflects a growing trend in Indian cinema to build extended story worlds that engage audiences across platforms.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 28, 2026. With the upcoming Comic Con event, the makers are expected to provide a deeper look into the film’s concept and characters, while also introducing audiences to its expanded narrative through the comic format.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Vvan locks August 28, 2026 release date

More Pages: Vvan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.