Panorama Studios has acquired the global distribution rights for the upcoming family entertainer Daadi Ki Shaadi, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 8, 2026. The film has also received a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, making it suitable for viewers of all age groups.

EXCLUSIVE: Daadi Ki Shaadi gets U certificate; Panorama Studios acquires global distribution rights

Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, the film explores the idea of second chances in love, set within the framework of a family-driven narrative. With its focus on relationships, humour, and emotional moments, the film aims to appeal to a wide audience segment.

The cast is led by Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, and also features Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sarath Kumar, and Sadia Khateeb in key roles. The ensemble is positioned as a central element of the film’s narrative, which draws on family dynamics and interpersonal relationships.

The project is produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies, with music released under Warner Music India. The soundtrack is already available across major streaming platforms, contributing to the film’s ongoing promotional push.

Speaking about the acquisition, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman of Panorama Studios, said, “We are delighted to bring Daadi Ki Shaadi to audiences across the globe. It’s a rare, heartwarming story that celebrates love, family, and second chances in a way that resonates universally.”

Director Ashish R. Mohan described the film as a personal project, stating, “Daadi Ki Shaadi is very close to my heart. It explores the dynamics of family and the many layers of relationships that bind us together.” He added that the collaboration with Panorama Studios would help the film reach audiences across markets.

Murlidhar Chhatwani, CEO of Distribution and Syndication at Panorama Studios, also highlighted the film’s broad appeal, noting that its universal theme and emotional core position it as a strong family-oriented theatrical offering.

With a U certification, an ensemble cast, and a global distribution plan in place, Daadi Ki Shaadi is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on May 8, aiming to cater to audiences looking for light-hearted, family-centric storytelling.

Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gets emotional on acting debut: “I know my father is always with me” ahead of Daadi Ki Shaadi release

More Pages: Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection

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