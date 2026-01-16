VVAN: Force of the Forest makers and Tamannaah Bhatia wish Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday

As Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra turned a year older on Friday, the makers of his upcoming film VVAN: Force of the Forest and his lovely co-star Tamannaah Bhatia extended warm birthday wishes to the actor, celebrating the occasion on social media.

Sharing a special post, the makers captioned it, “Some forces are born, not created / The forest whispers his name louder than ever. @sidmalhotra, Happy Birthday! VVAN – Force of the Forest.”

She captioned it, "Wishing health, happiness and so much joy in the year ahead!!! Happy happy birthday @sidmalhotra"

VVAN: Force of the Forest is described as a folklore-inspired adventure deeply rooted in Indian mythology and rural legends. Set against a visually immersive and mysterious forest backdrop, the film features Sidharth Malhotra as a protector—defending a land steeped in ancient secrets from looming external threats. Blending traditional storytelling with supernatural elements, the narrative promises a compelling mix of mythology, action, and drama.

The film stars Sidharth Malhotra alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, with Maniesh Paul and Shweta Tiwari playing crucial roles, among others. Co-directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, the creative minds behind the critically acclaimed series Panchayat, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with The Viral Fever (TVF) and 11:11 Productions. The project marks a rare and ambitious collaboration, bringing together strong storytelling sensibilities with a large-scale cinematic vision.

