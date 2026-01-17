Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has officially announced the theatrical release date of his much-anticipated project Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. The film is slated to reach cinemas worldwide on March 5, 2027, bringing an end to months of speculation about its launch window.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, to release on March 5, 2027

Vanga shared the news alongside a new poster on social media, confirming the release with a post by lead actor Prabhas, who wrote on his Instagram handle, “#Spirit is set for a World release on March 5, 2027.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The official first look was unveiled at midnight on New Year’s Day, generating a strong buzz online. The poster showcases a rugged, battle-scarred Prabhas alongside Triptii Dimri in an atmospheric frame, reinforcing the film’s intense and raw visual tone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Spirit marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Vanga, the director best known for his previous blockbuster Animal. This project brings the Pan-India star together with Triptii Dimri, who previously worked with Vanga in Animal (2023).

Production on the film began in November 2025, with a muhurat ceremony attended by notable industry figures, including megastar Chiranjeevi, who graced the event as a special guest. A supporting ensemble that includes Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi, and Kanchana has also been confirmed.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, Spirit is widely expected to be a high-voltage action thriller with a gritty tone, typical of Vanga’s filmmaking style.

Also Read: Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga set the internet buzzing with The RajaSaab conversation teaser

More Pages: Spirit Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.