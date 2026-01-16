Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have reportedly invested in prime real estate near Mumbai by purchasing land parcels worth Rs 38 crores in Alibag, Maharashtra. According to a report by PTI, the couple has bought approximately 21,000 square metres of land in the coastal town, further expanding their growing real estate portfolio.

The land parcels are located close to Mumbai and are part of Alibag’s rapidly developing luxury residential belt, which has increasingly attracted high-profile investors and celebrities seeking privacy and proximity to nature. The purchase reportedly comprises multiple adjoining plots, collectively spanning over 21,000 square metres.

As per the report, the transaction was registered recently, with stamp duty and registration charges amounting to several crores, indicating the scale and value of the investment. While neither Virat Kohli nor Anushka Sharma has publicly commented on the purchase, the couple is known for making long-term, well-considered investments across different sectors, including real estate and startups.

Alibag has emerged as a preferred destination for luxury homes and weekend retreats, especially among celebrities, business leaders, and industrialists. Its improved connectivity to Mumbai via road and sea routes has further boosted its appeal as a premium residential and leisure hub.

