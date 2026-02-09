The Delhi High Court has granted significant legal relief to actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi, restraining the unauthorised use of his name, image, voice and other aspects of his personality, after he moved the court over widespread misuse of his identity across digital platforms and commercial products. The order underscores the judiciary’s growing recognition of personality and publicity rights in the age of artificial intelligence and online impersonation.

In a suit filed in early February, Oberoi sought legal protection against various entities that were allegedly exploiting his identity without consent through fake social media accounts, AI-generated or morphed visuals, and other digital content. The Delhi High Court, presided over by Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, observed that Oberoi’s longstanding career and public recognition mean that his name and likeness embody significant goodwill and reputation worthy of legal safeguarding.

Court Order and Key Directions

The court’s interim order banned the unauthorised commercial or personal use of Oberoi’s identity, including his name, image, voice, likeness and signature. This injunction applies to a range of technological mediums, including AI tools, deepfake technology and face-morphing applications.

It also directed major online intermediaries — such as YouTube, Meta Platforms and X Corp — to remove links to all infringing content within 72 hours of receiving the order. The court prohibited the creation and sale of merchandise, like posters or T-shirts bearing Oberoi’s personality attributes, that had been circulated without authorisation for commercial gain.

The judge emphasised that failing to grant timely relief could result in irreparable harm to Oberoi’s reputation and professional standing, noting that a public figure’s identity cannot be treated as a commodity for others’ benefit without consent.

Allegations in the Lawsuit

In his petition, Oberoi detailed how several fake accounts had been created on platforms like Instagram, misusing his name and photographs. Some of these accounts allegedly shared deepfake or altered content, described in the lawsuit as misleading and inappropriate. Beyond social media misuse, the plea cited unauthorised merchandise and online listings that commercially exploited his persona without approval.

The legal filing stated that the misuse caused “incalculable loss” to his goodwill and reputation, potentially misleading the public and diluting his professional value both as an actor and a businessperson.

