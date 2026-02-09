Veteran actor Suniel Shetty is exploring a new creative direction by entering into conversations to acquire the adaptation rights of the true-crime book Black Scorpion: To Hell and Back, with the intention of transforming it into a long-form web series. The narrative chronicles the life of Shyam Kishore Garikapati, a notorious underworld figure in Mumbai during the late 1980s and 1990s who later turned into a businessman.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Shetty has been deeply engaged with the book’s content in recent days, and his interest goes beyond acquisition. The report indicates that he is also considering playing the central role of Garikapati in the adaptation, which would mark a significant on-screen return to gritty crime drama for the actor.

The portal quoted a source saying, “Suniel thinks the story has the potential to be a thrilling web series. He likes such subjects. What makes the story more interesting is how Garikapati — known in the police circles as Black Scorpion — turned his life around after meeting top cop Kiran Bedi in Tihar Jail and eventually became a businessman.”

The news of Shetty’s interest in this project comes amid his continued involvement in varied roles and ventures across the industry. He has been active in both on-screen and off-screen creative decisions, with several projects in different stages of development. This includes acting roles as well as initiatives behind the camera, where he has taken a keen interest in shaping narratives that challenge conventional storytelling.

Meanwhile, the report also quoted co-author Joshua, who confirmed the development, saying, “When Suniel Anna read the synopsis, he was fascinated by the arc. He decided to not only unveil the book, but also pursue the rights to adapt it into a series.”

However, at the time of reporting, neither Shetty nor his representatives had officially confirmed the acquisition of rights or casting decisions, and negotiations are understood to be ongoing. Further details, including potential collaborators, platforms, and timelines, are likely to emerge as discussions progress.

