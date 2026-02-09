In a significant legal relief for the makers of O’Romeo, a Mumbai sessions court has refused to stay the release of the Shahid Kapoor-starrer, dismissing a plea filed by the family of late Mumbai resident Hussain Ustara, who claimed the film falsely portrayed his life and damaged his reputation.

The Mumbai Sessions Court rejected a notice of motion filed by Ustara’s daughter, Sanober Shaikh, who had sought to block the film’s release on the grounds that it was loosely based on her father’s life and depicted him as a gangster. With the dismissal, the film is now cleared for its scheduled release on February 13.

While rejecting the plea, Additional Sessions Judge HC Shende clarified that the court’s observations would not affect the ongoing civil proceedings. “The Notice of Motion is dismissed. It is clarified that the observations made in the order are prima facie in nature and shall not influence on the final adjudication of the suit,” the judge said.

What the Petition Claimed

Shaikh, through her counsel DV Saroj, argued that the film’s trailer created a misleading impression of her father as a criminal figure, which she said was contrary to his real-life role. The petition asserted that Hussain Ustara was a journalist and a police asset, who worked closely with the Mumbai Police and the Intelligence Bureau to prevent criminal activities across India.

“Due to these activities, his life was constantly in danger,” the suit stated, adding that Ustara had even applied for a bullet-proof jacket and received approval from the Commissioner of Police’s office through a letter dated August 4, 1994.

The plea sought a stay on the film’s release and also demanded a pre-screening of the film by a court-appointed commissioner or an independent authority before it was made public.

Allegations Involving Dawood Ibrahim’s Gang

The petition further detailed Ustara’s alleged rivalry with Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company, claiming that he openly defied the gang and was seen as a disruptive force.

“The Plaintiff further states that her father was killed because he posed a threat to Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, and that his murder was planned and executed by Dawood Ibrahim’s close associates, including Chhota Shakeel,” the suit said.

According to the plea, Ustara was acting as an informant for Mumbai Police and supplying intelligence against the gang. He was murdered on September 11, 1998.

Former Police Officer’s Remarks Referenced

Shaikh’s petition also cited interviews of former Mumbai Police encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, in which he reportedly stated that while O’Romeo was presented as a fictional story, its core narrative was inspired by real-life incidents linked to Hussain Ustara.

The suit argued that while Sharma described Ustara as a police asset, the film’s trailer suggested otherwise. “The release of the movie containing false portrayal would have a serious implication on the plaintiff’s family members,” the petition stated.

Legal Battle Continues

Although the notice of motion seeking an immediate stay has been dismissed, the main civil suit remains pending and is scheduled to be heard on March 12. Sources indicated that Shaikh is likely to challenge the sessions court’s order before the Bombay High Court.

