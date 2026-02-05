Actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi has approached the Delhi High Court, filing a civil suit seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights amid alleged widespread misuse of his identity through fake social media accounts, unauthorised merchandise and AI-generated content.

Vivek Oberoi files suit in Delhi HC against AI-generated misuse and fake social accounts

In the petition filed through advocates Sana Raees Khan and Pranay Chitale, Oberoi asserts that his name, image, voice, likeness and other distinctive attributes associated with him are being exploited without his consent for commercial and other gains. The suit names entities such as Collector Bazar, ZoomMantra and Indiancontent among the defendants, alongside unidentified individuals labelled as John Doe.

Oberoi’s legal team has sought a permanent injunction to restrain infringement of his personality rights, alleging that the defendants are actively impersonating him on platforms such as Instagram by operating fake accounts using his identity. The plea also highlights the sale of unauthorised merchandise — including posters, T-shirts and postcards bearing his name and likeness — on various e-commerce sites.

A significant aspect of the suit focuses on the alleged misuse of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology. Oberoi contends that AI-generated content has been used to create misleading and derogatory depictions of him, including superimposing his face onto objectionable imagery and spreading facts that he says are false. The petition describes this as potentially harmful to his reputation, creating public confusion about fake endorsements and diluting his personal identity.

Oberoi has argued that unchecked use of generative AI poses a serious risk to personality and publicity rights, leading to “public confusion regarding false endorsements, dilution of personal identity, infringement of privacy and erosion of an individual’s exclusive right to commercially benefit from their persona.”

Because such activities are widely accessible online, the actor has described it as nearly impossible to identify every infringer individually. In light of this, he has sought an omnibus ‘John Doe’ injunction to cover unknown persons found violating his rights.

Claiming that he has already suffered and is likely to suffer irreparable harm to his goodwill, reputation and business interests, Oberoi has urged the High Court to order the removal of unauthorised posts, merchandise and content, and to restrain further misuse of his identity in any form.

