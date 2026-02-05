Mirzapur: The Movie to hit theaters on September 4; Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment unveil release date

One of India’s most iconic OTT franchises makes its long-awaited leap to cinemas. The makers announced September 4 as the theatrical release date of Mirzapur: The Movie, promising audiences a larger-than-life cinematic experience rooted in the gritty world they love. The film brings back iconic characters of Mirzapur — Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and marks the much-anticipated comeback of Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu), one of the franchise’s most loved characters. Now, for the first time ever, the cult saga of Mirzapur steps into cinemas, transforming its beloved world into an epic big-screen experience.

The ensemble cast also includes Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak and Anangsha Biswas.

Amazon MGM Studios, and Excel Entertainment present an Excel Entertainment Production, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film releases in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

