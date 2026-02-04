Indian hip-hop star Badshah is set to achieve a major international milestone as he becomes the first-ever Indian rapper to participate in the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The high-profile event will take place on February 13, 2026, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN as part of the NBA All-Star Weekend celebrations.

Badshah makes history as first Indian Rapper to play at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2026

Marking his debut at the globally followed fan-favourite game, Badshah will represent India on an international sporting stage, joining a diverse roster of celebrities spanning music, film, television, and professional sports. Known for his larger-than-life persona and cross-cultural appeal, the rapper is expected to bring his signature energy to both the court and the surrounding festivities.

Badshah’s appearance at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game caps off an eventful period in his career. Over the past year, he has expanded his global footprint by becoming the first rapper worldwide to co-create a Maybach Eyewear range and the first Asian rapper to announce a headline show at London’s The O2. He also led one of the largest Indian hip-hop tours across North America, attended Paris and New York Fashion Weeks, collaborated with international artists such as Davido, and launched his own pizza and vodka brands.

Speaking about the opportunity, Badshah said, "I'm beyond excited to be part of this incredible event and take Indian hip hop center court during NBA All-Star Weekend. Basketball has always been one of my biggest passions, and playing on the same court as legends from the NBA, NFL, Hollywood and music is truly an honour. The NBA represents a powerful mix of sport, culture and self-expression, and as basketball's fan base continues to grow in India, it's exciting to represent that energy on a global stage. I can't wait to bring my energy, my game and some unforgettable moments for fans around the world!"

The 2026 Celebrity Game line-up includes well-known entertainment and sports personalities such as actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, rapper GloRilla, producer DJ Mustard, actor Simu Liu, Emmy-winning actor Rome Flynn, Chinese star Dylan Wang, and Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse, among others. Former NBA players and sports figures will also feature prominently, adding to the event’s crossover appeal.

Adding to the spectacle, the game will feature a halftime performance by K-pop group CORTIS and return segments such as the Green Carpet presentation and fan-favourite in-game highlights.

With Badshah’s participation, the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game marks a significant moment for Indian pop culture on a global platform, further highlighting the growing intersection of music, sports, and international entertainment.

Also Read: Badshah hands over permanent homes to flood-affected families in Punjab’s Amritsar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.