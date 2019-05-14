Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.05.2019 | 6:08 PM IST

Vivek Oberoi CONDEMNS Kamal Haasan for his Hindu terrorist statement

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kamal Haasan is sure known for his acting chops but he is also known for his political standing. Kamal has ventured into politics with Makkal Needhi Maiam party and has been campaigning for the same. Now we all know that Kamal is against the right-wing politics and its perpetrators.

He, therefore, while campaigning in the Aravakuruchi in Karur district said, “The first terrorist of an independent India was a Hindu – Nathuram Godse.” Not surprisingly, the right-wing activists and Bhartiya Janata Party supporters were offended by the same.

Amongst them was Vivek Oberoi who has not only played Narendra Modi in his biopic but is campaigning for the party in Ahmedabad. He took to Twitter to say, “Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artiste. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Godse was a terrorist, why would you specify ‘Hindu’? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes? Please sir, from a much smaller artiste to a great one, let’s not divide this country, we are one. Jai Hind.”

Haasan had said, “I am not saying this because many Muslims are here. I’m saying this in front of Gandhi’s statue. The first terrorist post-India’s independence is a Hindu. His name is Nathuram Godse.”

Also Read: “They are powerful people who are dragging us to Supreme Court” – Vivek Oberoi on PM Narendra Modi

